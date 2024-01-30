Barclays PLC Has $232.78 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,362 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Schlumberger worth $232,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

