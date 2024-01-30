Barclays PLC Has $177.50 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 142.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 612,963 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $177,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.