Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 102,977 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Express worth $268,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

