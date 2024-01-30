Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $185,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $450.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $451.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

