Barclays Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $550.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $600.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its stake in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

