Barclays Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $70.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WDC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 65,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $2,809,651.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 396,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,758 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

