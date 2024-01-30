Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Bank7 Stock Performance

BSVN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 1,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $246.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472. 44.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

