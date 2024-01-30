Bank of Marin Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Marin lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,574,000 after buying an additional 2,477,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 25,568,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,230,320. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

