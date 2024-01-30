Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 24,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $322.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

