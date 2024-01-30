Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,562,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 3,202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 492.8 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.6 %

BKRIF stock opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.53. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of C$8.51 and a 52 week high of C$11.34.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

