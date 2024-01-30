Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,562,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 3,202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 492.8 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.6 %
BKRIF stock opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.53. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of C$8.51 and a 52 week high of C$11.34.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.