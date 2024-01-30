Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

