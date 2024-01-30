Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Head-To-Head Review

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion N/A $4.06 billion $0.21 14.86 M&T Bank $12.75 billion 1.86 $2.74 billion $15.78 9.05

This table compares Banco Bradesco and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than M&T Bank. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Bradesco and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 2 1 0 2.00 M&T Bank 0 7 7 0 2.50

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $3.23, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $148.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 6.38% 9.06% 0.79% M&T Bank 21.49% 11.59% 1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit, and credit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits, securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans, and sub-services residential real estate loans for others. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management and advisory services; financial management, and planning, leasing, and financing services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

