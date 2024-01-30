Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wedbush

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Sunday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.99 on Friday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $860.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

