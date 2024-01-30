AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $843,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.5% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,794.54 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,806.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,638.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,568.87. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

