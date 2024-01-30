ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

ATS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark cut their target price on ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of ATS in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.17.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.