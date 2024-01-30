Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,044 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 430,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

PNC opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

