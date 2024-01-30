Atria Investments Inc Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $210,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $30,347,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.