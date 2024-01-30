Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,065 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $428.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.60. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

