Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Update

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Atreca Stock Down 11.7 %
Shares of BCEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 5,827,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,381,951. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atreca
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.