Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Update

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atreca Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of BCEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 5,827,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,381,951. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atreca by 2,858.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381,717 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

