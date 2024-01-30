Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

