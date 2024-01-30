Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Assertio in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Trading Down 1.5 %

Assertio stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 302,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.54 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 109.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASRT. TheStreet cut Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

