Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARQQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,153,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 446,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,956. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.