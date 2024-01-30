Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Shares of Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 446,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,956. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
