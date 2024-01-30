Arizona State Retirement System Sells 771 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 0.9 %

HES opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

