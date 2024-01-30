Arizona State Retirement System Sells 717 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 126,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.0 %

WCN opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $155.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

