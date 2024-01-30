Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,640 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE TFC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

