Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,070 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

