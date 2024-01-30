Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,590 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

