Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,210 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

