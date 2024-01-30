Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,020,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 32,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,101 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 380.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

