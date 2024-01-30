Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 155.16% from the stock’s previous close.

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 614,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after buying an additional 222,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

