Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 97,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3037 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.