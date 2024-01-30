Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

