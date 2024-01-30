Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,244 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 20,030,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,987,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

