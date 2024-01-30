Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 11,175 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. 669,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

