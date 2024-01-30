Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

