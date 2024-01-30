Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,653,000 after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

