AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $254.00 at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

APPF opened at $229.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.22. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $231.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,658.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,575,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AppFolio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

