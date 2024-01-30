Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.4 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

