Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Andritz Price Performance
Andritz stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $70.63.
Andritz Company Profile
