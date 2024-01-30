Analyzing Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $256.35 million 1.50 $37.40 million $2.28 10.09 Central Pacific Financial $280.58 million 1.91 $73.93 million $2.36 8.40

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid Penn Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Central Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 14.59% 8.46% 0.89% Central Pacific Financial 20.20% 13.70% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. Central Pacific Financial Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

