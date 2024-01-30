Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

WERN opened at $40.57 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

