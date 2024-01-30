Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Amgen worth $230,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $314.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

