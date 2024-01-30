American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 3.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.89% of American Water Works worth $695,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 230,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

