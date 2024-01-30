American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Software by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Software by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.06 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

