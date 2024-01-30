American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.06 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.
