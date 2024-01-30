American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

AMH stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 719,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.