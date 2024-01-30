Amerant Bancorp’s (AMTB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

