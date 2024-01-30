Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.67 on Friday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 144.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,531,000 after buying an additional 3,229,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 888,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,008,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

