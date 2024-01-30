Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Holdings Lifted by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 103.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amarin were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amarin by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 82.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 349,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 603,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,996. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

