Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

ALPN opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $26.23.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,185 shares of company stock worth $6,451,440. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.