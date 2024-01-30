Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. 792,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,509. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.